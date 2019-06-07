Home

Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
1000 W. Main Street
Lansdale, PA
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
1000 W. Main Street
Lansdale, PA
Kenneth R. Saul, 92, of Lansdale, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Elm Terrace Gardens. He was the devoted husband of the late Mary Jane (nee Frank) Saul, who died in 2014. Surviving Kenneth are his sons, Jonathan P. Saul (Sharon), of Lansdale, Philip D. Saul (Joanne), of Newton, NJ; 4 grandchildren; his brother, David C. Saul (Jan); and his sister, Christine Lazos. He was preceded in death by his sister, Janice E. Saul. Relatives and friends will be received by his family on Monday, June 17 after 10:00 a.m. in Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Main Street, Lansdale, PA 19446, where his memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, North Wales.
Published in The Reporter on June 12, 2019
