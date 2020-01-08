|
|
Kenneth W. “Kenny” Schuler, 63, of Telford, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 in Abington Health – Lansdale Hospital. He and his beloved wife Conie (Schatz) Schuler would have celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary in September. Memorial Services will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 12:30 PM in the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, 33 N. Main St., Telford, PA 18969. Interment will follow in Hillside Cemetery in Souderton. Family will receive friends from 11 AM to 12 PM. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Souderton Perseverance Fire Co. #1, P O Box 371, Souderton, PA 18964. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 9, 2020