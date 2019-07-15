|
|
Kimberly Hubbard Cameron, 55, of Collegeville, died July 13, 2019. She was the soul mate of Tony Mazzamuto, matriarch of blended family of Matthew, Sean and Colin Cameron, John Mazzamuto, and Rosemarie Broomall; grandmother of Kennedy; daughter of John and Vera Hubbard; and sister of Leslie Jacobson and Jill Hotte. Family will receive friends from 5-8 pm on July 17 at R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 3440 Skippack Pike @ Cedars Rd., Skippack, and from 9-10:45 am on July 18 with the funeral service beginning at 11 am. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Reporter on July 16, 2019