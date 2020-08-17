1/1
L. Merrill Yoder
L. Merrill Yoder, 91, passed away Aug. 15, 2020, at home in Franconia, PA. He was the husband of the late Martha H. (Heany) Yoder; father of David Yoder and his wife, Maryjane, Linda Covel and her husband, Todd, and Brian Yoder and his wife, Brandy; grandfather of 9; great grandfather of 1; and brother of the late Bessie, Willard and Robert Yoder, and Irene Frisch. Friends are invited to his funeral service at 11:30am on Aug. 20, 2020, at Christ Reformed Church at Indian Creek, 171 Church Rd., Telford, PA, where friends may call for his viewing 9-11:15am. Please bring a mask and be prepared to practice social distancing. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The complete obituary can be read at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com.

Published in The Reporter from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
