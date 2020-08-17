L. Merrill Yoder, 91, passed away Aug. 15, 2020, at home in Franconia, PA. He was the husband of the late Martha H. (Heany) Yoder; father of David Yoder and his wife, Maryjane, Linda Covel and her husband, Todd, and Brian Yoder and his wife, Brandy; grandfather of 9; great grandfather of 1; and brother of the late Bessie, Willard and Robert Yoder, and Irene Frisch. Friends are invited to his funeral service at 11:30am on Aug. 20, 2020, at Christ Reformed Church at Indian Creek, 171 Church Rd., Telford, PA, where friends may call for his viewing 9-11:15am. Please bring a mask and be prepared to practice social distancing. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The complete obituary can be read at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com
