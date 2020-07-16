Larry B Milhollen of Lansdale died peacefully on July 13, 2020 at his home. He was 73. Born in Wellsboro, PA he was the beloved son of the late Lawrence Perry Milhollen and Dorothy Louise Brown Milhollen. He attended Wellsboro Area High School where he excelled on the football field. For many years, prior to his retirement, he owned and operated a floor covering business in Willow Grove, PA. Our dad will always be remembered as a Kind, strong, brave, positive soul who always enjoyed keeping up with his grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to enjoy the Sunshine. Larry is survived by his devoted children, Christine Ricchey, Misty Seibert (Richard), Merri Beth Chiartas (George), Todd Milhollen (Annette), Amy Pequignot Sheridan, and adored by his 9 grandchildren, Isabella, Ava Grace, Emily, Alyssa, Katie, Christopher, Alexandra, Carter, Adam. His loving sister, Beth Milhollen Colley, former wife Sande Milhollen and many loving relatives and friends. Larry’s family will receive condolences on Sunday August 2, 2020 from 2:00pm until 4:00pm at the Joseph A. Fluehr, III Funeral Home at 241 East Butler Avenue, New Britain, PA 18901. Larry’s Celebration of Life will be limited to immediate family due to the new Pennsylvania health guidelines. Because of the current health and safety conditions, all guests must wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines. Contributions in Larry’s memory may be made to the Bucks County SPCA, P.O .Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.



