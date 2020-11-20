Larry Haas passed away on Thursday November 19th, 2020 at Temple University Hospital. He was 62. Larry was born on October 12 th, 1958 to Evelyn and Homer Haas in Telford PA. He was a longtime North Wales and Lansdale resident. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. He was in the North Penn High School graduating class of 1976, and was also a graduate of Montgomery County Vocational Technical School. He worked for many years for J.J. Kane auctioneers as a heavy equipment and utility sales representative as well as a mechanic. Larry loved his work, and was a truly gifted mechanic. According to family and friends alike, Larry could make anything run. Larry will be remembered for the love he had for his family and friends, his incredible generosity, and his strong work ethic. Larry was extremely passionate about his work, and had a second family in J.J. Kane. Growing up, Larry worked at Graves’ Exxon in North Wales, and then at Villsmeier Equipment. He was frequently recognized for his mechanical gifts as well as his dedication to helping others by offering high quality service to the customers he served. Larry was a frequent donor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and the American Cancer Society
, and was passionate about helping others, and serving those in need. Larry lived his life serving and helping. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting for the best meal while traveling for work, and catching up with his family on Sundays at his parents’ house. Larry is preceded in death by his brother Terry. He is survived by his parents Evelyn and Homer, his brothers, sister and their spouses; Jim and Angie; Wayne and Kathy; and Stacey and Joe. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews; Wayne Jr., Kimmy, Jimmy Jr. Jordan, Alicia, Sarah, Katie, and Lauren, and several grand nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to a service on Saturday November 28 th, 2020 at 1 P.M. at William R. May Funeral Home Inc. at Main St. and Elm Ave. in North Wales 19454. Due to COVID restrictions, if you are unable to enter the service, we are inviting you to gather and share fond memories and laughs in the space that was Larry’s second home, his garage, at 100 West Blaine St. Lansdale PA, 19446. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you please send a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the American Cancer Society
in Larry’s name. Larry would have hated this attention, but he is so loved by the people whose lives he touched. In the words of the big dog himself, peace. Arrangements William R. May Funeral Home Glenside ~ North Wales (www.mayfuneralhome.com
