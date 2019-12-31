The Reporter Obituaries
Laurence DeFlavees Obituary
Laurence DeFlavees, 89, of Franconia Twp., passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Grand View Hospital, West Rockhill Twp. He was the beloved husband of the late Verna (Miller) DeFlavees who died in 2011. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11 AM in the St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1601 Derstine Rd., Hatfield, PA 19440. Interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery in Chalfont. Friends may call 10-11 AM. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the , P O Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 4, 2020
