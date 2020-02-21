|
Lenora (Daloia) O’Hara, 84, of Harleysville, PA died February 18, 2020 at Gwynedd Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Lansdale, PA She was the wife of the late John T. O’Hara. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 12:00pm, at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, 352 South Gulph Road, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania 19406. Arrangements are by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, PA 18964. Visit www.andersfh.com to send online condolences.
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 22, 2020