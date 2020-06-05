Leo J. Schneider
Leo J. Schneider, 64 of Lansdale, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his home. He was the loving husband of Rebecca L. (Procak) Schneider for 45 years. Born February 27, 1956 in Pittsburg, PA, he was the son of the late Vincent A. and Sarah Jane (McCartney) Schneider and the youngest of 8 siblings. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. After the Air Force, Leo was dedicated to the telecommunications industry for the remainder of his life. He was a Pittsburg Steelers fan and lover of classic cars. Every visit to his home was filled with laughter, music and good times. He was an example of kindness, fairness and loyalty, and shared his company with people who believed in enjoying each day. Most of all, he was a family man who enjoyed spending his time with his wife, sons and grandchildren. He was truly one of a kind. He is deeply loved and will be missed forever. Surviving with his wife are his sons Erik Schneider of Lansdale, Nathan Schneider of Pennsburg, and Nicholas Schneider (Michelle) of Lansdale; grandchildren Samantha, Hannah, Jack and Lily; and his beloved dog, King. A drive-thru visitation will be held from 10:00-10:45 AM on Thursday, June 11 at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 702 Derstine Ave., Lansdale. Interment will be private at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.

Published in The Reporter from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
