On Friday, March 22, 2019, Leola (Lee) Moran passed away at age 79. Leola was born on September 3, 1939 to Peter and Leola Vartanian. She grew up in West New York, NJ. She graduated from Pace University and worked as a controller for many years, her last position at the Country Club of Scranton. Leola received the honor of Biographee for The Marquis Who’s Who publication board for 1981/1982. She was master of Mount Washington in an old Buick with her three children. Leola was the last of her siblings. She is preceded in death by her son Erik and her daughter Robbin. Leola is survived by her husband Jerry, her son George and his wife, Lisa and their grandchildren Brandon and his wife Shannon, Jess and her husband Chris, Declan, Paisley, Landon, Oakley and twins due in May. Also grandchildren Anthony, Danny and his wife Veronica, Lizzy, Mark Anthony and his wife Holly, Jaci and her husband Alan. Leola is also survived by Libero, Donna and Raine and many nieces and nephews in the US and Canada. There was a private family memorial. Arrangements Albert P. O’Donnell Funeral Home 2025 Green Ridge Street, Dunmore.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 2, 2019