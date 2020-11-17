Dr. Leon Harry Strohecker, Jr., age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was a long time resident of the North Penn community, raising his family in Lower Gwyned and spending his later years in Lansdale. Born on August 14, 1932, in Schuylkill Haven, PA, he was the son of the late Leon Harry Strohecker and Anna Fabian Strohecker. After graduating from Schuylkill Haven High School, Leon spent the next nine years at the University of Pennsylvania for undergraduate studies, dentistry, and orthodontics. From there, he served as a Navy dentist in Washington, DC. During the next 50 years, he went on to lead a successful orthodontics practice, improving thousands of smiles in the North Penn area. His patients remember the game room, collectibles from around the world, and the lively fun atmosphere of the office. Leon served as a dedicated member of Rotary International where h had perfect attendance at weekly meetings, sometimes visiting other clubs, for over 50 years. He held various board member positions in the North Penn community and was a Mason, Shriner, and active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lansdale. Leon is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Juanita, who kept him young at heart with a busy social calendar and travel plans that took them to all parts of the globe. He is also survived by his sister Leona (Sarasota, FL), his daughter Sandy and husband Kelly Beckett of Ambler, his son Lee and wife Mindy Strohocker of Collegeville, and his granddaughters Madison, Leanna and Gracie Srohecker. A private celebration of Leon's life will be held on December 17, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Send an email to family at DR.Strohecker@yahoo.com for more information and Zoom link. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Leon's name to the Rotary Club of North Penn, PO Box 985, Lansdale, PA 19446 or Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 West Main Street, Lansdale, PA 19446. Funeral arrangements by the Shelly-Dinan Funeral Home, Lansdale, PA



