Leon D. “Pat” Reese, 95, of Lansdale, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Louise C. Reese, who died December 1, 1989, and the late Jeanette Reese, who died May 2, 2016. Born June 30, 1924 in Sellersville, he was the son of the late Nathan and Gertrude (Shearer) Reese. Mr. Reese was employed with the Lansdale Post Office for 37 years, retiring as Assistant Postmaster in 1979. A veteran of the US Navy, he served his country honorably aboard the USS Halsey Powell during World War II, participating in the battles of Iwo Jima, Saipan, and Okinawa. Pat was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Lansdale, and the Shiloh-MacCalla Lodge No. 558 F & AM, Souderton. A graduate of the former Lansdale High School Class of 1943, Pat was an outstanding athlete earning multiple All-Buxmont honors in baseball and football. He will also be remembered for his dedication to Lansdale Little League where he spent over 20 years coaching and umpiring. Survivors include his son, Robert C. Reese (Kathryn) of Seaville, NJ; and three grandchildren, Megan, Rachel, and Bobby. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth; and twin sister, Leonore “Lee.” Relatives and friends may call after 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale. A Masonic Service will begin 10:45 a.m. Monday followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Pat’s memory to BAYADA Hospice, 2500 York Road, Suite 140, Jamison, PA 18929 or to a veteran’s charity of one’s choice.
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 3, 2019