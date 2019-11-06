The Reporter Obituaries
Leonard Hoppes Obituary
Leonard L. “Lenny” Hoppes, 69, of Lehighton, died Thursday, October 31, 2019, in Manor Care, Bethlehem. Lenny owned and operated Mahoning Valley Meat, Lehighton, for over 35 years. Born in Coaldale, he was the son of the late Leon C. and Anna E. (Fiderak) Hoppes. He was of Catholic faith. He was an Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He was a fan of NASCAR racing and the Oakland Raiders. He was a member of the Andreas Post #5069 and the West Penn Township Lions Club, where he received their highest honor, the Melvin Jones Fellowship. Lenny is survived by a brother, Donald S. and his wife Patricia, of Tamaqua; a sister, JoAnn M., wife of Robert Barndt, of Souderton; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 3pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rt. 309, New Ringgold, with Pastor James G. Dean officiating. Friends may call on Sunday from 1-3pm with the Lions Club service at 1:30pm and the service at 2:30pm. Interment will be private in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Contributions may be made to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave. Taylor, PA 18517. Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rte. 309, New Ringgold. Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 7, 2019
