The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
163 Main Street
Pennsburg, PA 18073-1311
215-679-5933
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Kluger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Kluger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard Kluger Obituary
Leonard J. "Lenny" Kluger, 67, of Barto, and formerly of Lansdale, passed away October 5, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Robyn (Mayall) Kluger. Born in Fort Bragg, NC, he was a son of the late Henry and Eva (Budinas) Kluger. Lenny was a Union Electrician for the I.B.E.W., LU 380/98N for 35 years, retiring in 2010. He enjoyed motorcycle rides, fishing, Shark Week, and mowing grass. He went to family breakfast every Saturday for the past 15 years. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially with his grandson, Riley.
Surviving with his wife, are children: Lisa Kluger (Devin Weiland) of Pennsburg; Kevin Kluger (Melissa) of Hatfield; and Tom Kluger (Lisa Rock) of Pennsburg; siblings: Connie (Bill Slater), of Quakertown; Mark Kluger (Lisa) of Pennsburg; and Denise (Tim Olden), of Collegeville; and his grandson, Riley Patrick O'Brien.
Friends may greet the family from 5-6:30 PM on Wednesday, October 9th at the Falk Funeral Home, 163 Main Street, Pennsburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the . To offer on-line condolences, please visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
Download Now