|
|
Leonard J. "Lenny" Kluger, 67, of Barto, and formerly of Lansdale, passed away October 5, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Robyn (Mayall) Kluger. Born in Fort Bragg, NC, he was a son of the late Henry and Eva (Budinas) Kluger. Lenny was a Union Electrician for the I.B.E.W., LU 380/98N for 35 years, retiring in 2010. He enjoyed motorcycle rides, fishing, Shark Week, and mowing grass. He went to family breakfast every Saturday for the past 15 years. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially with his grandson, Riley.
Surviving with his wife, are children: Lisa Kluger (Devin Weiland) of Pennsburg; Kevin Kluger (Melissa) of Hatfield; and Tom Kluger (Lisa Rock) of Pennsburg; siblings: Connie (Bill Slater), of Quakertown; Mark Kluger (Lisa) of Pennsburg; and Denise (Tim Olden), of Collegeville; and his grandson, Riley Patrick O'Brien.
Friends may greet the family from 5-6:30 PM on Wednesday, October 9th at the Falk Funeral Home, 163 Main Street, Pennsburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the . To offer on-line condolences, please visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 7, 2019