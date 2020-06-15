Lesley R. Iles
Lesley R. Iles, 81, of Lansdale, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Jefferson Health Hospice at Warminster after a long illness. Born in Woodbury, NJ in 1938, she was a daughter of the late Leslie H & Ruth V. (Arnold) Dopson. Lesley was a graduate of Woodbury High School, Class of 1957; Glassboro State College, Class of 1975; and received her RN certification from Germantown Hospital and Medical Center, Class of 1985. She was employed as a staff and agency nurse for many years, and last worked with Intracorp, Plymouth Meeting, as a utilization review specialist until her retirement in 2003. Outside of work, she enjoyed playing tennis, Bridge, and ballroom dancing. Surviving Lesley are her sons, David A. Iles, of Port Richey, FL; John P. Iles, of Lansdale; her grandchildren, Billie Jo Spencer (Larry), of Orlando, FL; Daniel F. Iles, of Austin, TX; Michael E. Iles (Caitlyn), of Hollywood, FL; Luke J. Iles, of Pennsville, NJ; 4 great grandchildren; her sister, Lois E. English, of Elmer, NJ; 2 nephews, Marquise and Stephen Iles; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her son, William J. Iles. Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately in Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro, NJ. Arrangements are entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lesley’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of one’s choice.

Published in The Reporter from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
