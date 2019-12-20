|
|
Lewis F. McLean, PhD., 86, passed away Monday morning, December 16, 2019, at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery in East Norriton Township, PA. He and his wife, Arlene A. McLean, PhD., celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on October 26th of this year. Formerly of Harleysville, PA, they had resided at Meadowood Senior Living in Worcester, PA, since June of 2017. Born December 4, 1933, in Buffalo, NY, he was a son of the late Lewis F. McLean, MD and Florence (Fitzsimons) McLean. He was a graduate of Nichols High School and attended Georgetown University. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Canisius College and his PhD from Jefferson University. Dr. McLean served as a clinical research scientist with Merck for 20 years, retiring in 1992. He then did consulting work for another 15 years. His hobbies included reading, traveling and old movies. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother, John McLean of Point Pleasant, NJ. He was preceded in death by a brother, Hugh McLean. Services will be private. Arrangements are by R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. of Skippack, PA. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 21, 2019