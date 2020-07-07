Lewis L. Moyer, Jr. 95, of North Wales, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 after a long illness. He was the husband of the late Catherine H. (Paul) Moyer, who died in 2008. Born in St. Clair, PA in 1924, he was the son of Lewis Moyer and Marie (Kleinmoyer), who preceded him in death. He voluntarily served in the U.S. Army during WWII and attained the rank of Technical Sergeant. He saw duty in both the European and Pacific theaters. Lewis was a graduate of St. Joseph’s College (now University)with a BS in Pre Med. He pursued further studies at the University of Pennsylvania and Temple University towards a Doctoral degree in Pharmaceutical Chemistry. He was an employee of Merck for 35 years, representing them as the contact person for the U.S. Pharmacopeia and National Formulary. Lewis also served as chairman of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association Color Additives Committee and on the government task force to establish the UP Code. He also acted as a liason for Merk in matters of the Controls Manufacturing and Packaging aspects of Pharmaceutical products with the FDA, ATF, and Defense Procurement agencies. In the past, he was also chairman of St. Stanislaus Church Council, Montgomery Township Planning Commission, and head of the Redeemer Guild at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church. Surviving Lewis are his children, Kathleen Peck (William) of Downingtown; Patricia Moyer, of New Hampshire; Loretta Kellough (Christopher), of North Carolina; Charles Moyer (Kimberly), of Quakertown; his grandchildren, Christopher Peck, Kelly Peck, Drew Pierce, Derek Pierce, Nicole Moyer, CJ Moyer, Brianna Moyer; and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Lewis Moyer, III and his grandson, Scott Pierce. Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, July 10 at 11 AM in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont. Arrangements are entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.



