Lloyd F. Allebach, 93, of Souderton, PA; formerly of Telford, PA entered into rest on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Souderton Mennonite Homes. He was the loving husband of the late Gladys S. (Yoder) Allebach for 60 years. Lloyd was born in Telford, Pennsylvania to the late Norman Allebach and the late Stella (Fulmer) Allebach. He was the owner and operator of Allebach Lawn Mowing Service in Telford, PA for many years. Lloyd was a member of Souderton Mennonite Church. He is survived by his son, Rodney L. Allebach & wife, Carolyn of Souderton, PA; his daughter, Bonnie L. Bishop & Gilbert “Gil” of Perkasie, PA; his three grandchildren; his great-grandson; his brother, Kenneth Allebach of Souderton, PA; his two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Allebach of Telford, PA & Lorraine (Hockman) Allebach of Perkasie, PA. In addition to his parents & wife, Lloyd was preceded in death by his two brothers, Claude & Darwin Allebach and his sisters-in-law, Emma Allebach & Lorraine (Leatherman) Allenbach. A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Souderton Mennonite Homes, 207 W. Summit Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Living Branches Benevolent Care Fund, 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale, PA 19446. Arrangements by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.andersfh.com
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 13, 2020