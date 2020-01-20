The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Carter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Carter Obituary
Lois K. Carter, 63, of Hatfield, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 in her residence after a long illness. She is survived by her sisters, Jacqueline Carter of Lansdale and Robin Carter, of Harleysville; step-brothers, Raymond Marshall (Tammy), Walter Marshall (Laurette), Thomas Marshall (Karen); 6 nieces; and 2 nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Pamela Friedman and her brother, John T. Carter, Jr. Relatives and friends will be received on Friday, January 24 after 2:00 p.m. in the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, where her funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately in Greenlawn Cemetery, North Wales.
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -