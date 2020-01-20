|
Lois K. Carter, 63, of Hatfield, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 in her residence after a long illness. She is survived by her sisters, Jacqueline Carter of Lansdale and Robin Carter, of Harleysville; step-brothers, Raymond Marshall (Tammy), Walter Marshall (Laurette), Thomas Marshall (Karen); 6 nieces; and 2 nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Pamela Friedman and her brother, John T. Carter, Jr. Relatives and friends will be received on Friday, January 24 after 2:00 p.m. in the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, where her funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately in Greenlawn Cemetery, North Wales.
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 21, 2020