Lois F. Cannon
Lois F. Cannon, 88, of Cornwall, passed away on Sunday June 7, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of the late Dale E. Cannon, who passed away in 2015. Lois was born in Cleveland, OH on May 15, 1932 to the late William J. and Rhoda R. (Booth) Beal. She was a homemaker. She was a former member of Lansdale United Methodist Church. She was a very active member within the church. She was a trustee, worked on the altar guild, worked on the church newspaper the “Circuit Rider”. While at Cornwall Manor, she worked at The Shop on campus, and publish the Personal Touch, a newspaper for the residents of the health center. She enjoyed doing all types of puzzles. The greatest love for Lois was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lois is survived by her children, Scott E. Cannon and his wife Cheryl, Heather L. Cannon, Bill Cannon and his wife Julie, George A. Cannon, Allison G. Cannon, and Douglas L. Cannon, grandchildren, Mark, Ryan (Kim), Brian (Samantha), Kevin, Justin, Danielle (Shane), Dom, Tommy and Jay and her great grandchildren, Alex, Connor, Olivia, Carter, Clay and Jack. She was preceded in death by her son, James R. Cannon and her sister, Helen Bowes and her husband John. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 10:30AM – 11:30AM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be held privately at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. To view the service, you may go to the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory website at www.kreamerfuneralhome.com and click on the Live Stream tab and then scroll down to the Annville location link at 11:30AM on Friday, June 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675. www.kreamerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Reporter from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
