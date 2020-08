Or Copy this URL to Share

Lois J. Calisto, 89, of Lansdale, died Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph F. Calisto, who died December 5, 2016. Relatives and friends may call after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler.



