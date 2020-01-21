The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William R. May Funeral Home
354 North Easton Road
Glenside, PA 19038
(215) 884-8410
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Pelletier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Pelletier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Pelletier Obituary
Lois (Bower) Pelletier, 93, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020. Wife of Joseph Pelletier. Lois is survived by many loving children, step children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Thursday 3 PM at Sanctuary United Methodist Church 1346 E Prospect Ave, North Wales, PA 19454. Relatives and friends are invited to the Thursday after 2:30 PM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations in her name to Sanctuary United Methodist Church at the address above would be appreciated. (www.mayfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William R. May Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -