Lois (Bower) Pelletier, 93, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020. Wife of Joseph Pelletier. Lois is survived by many loving children, step children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Thursday 3 PM at Sanctuary United Methodist Church 1346 E Prospect Ave, North Wales, PA 19454. Relatives and friends are invited to the Thursday after 2:30 PM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations in her name to Sanctuary United Methodist Church at the address above would be appreciated. (www.mayfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 22, 2020