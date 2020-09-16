Lois R. Mousley died peacefully in her home in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. She was 83 years old. Born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts, Lois came to Pennsylvania as a young bride living in Lansdale before she and her husband of 59 years, the late H. Robert Mousley, settled in Washington Crossing in 1990. An accomplished educator, Lois specialized in early childhood education. She taught and served as an administrator of several Montessori schools in the Lansdale area including Faith and Love Montessori School, First Church of God, Hope Fellowship, Learning Tree Montessori and St. John’s United Church of Christ. Lois earned an associate degree from Montgomery County Community College and her undergraduate degree from Gwynedd Mercy University in Gwynedd Valley. Always focused on the value of early education, Lois earned master’s degrees from Beaver College (now Arcadia University) and from Villanova University and took advances courses at Wheelock College in Boston. In her free time Lois enjoyed walking on the canal path. She was an avid reader and a gifted gardener and was especially proud of her orchids. She was an animal lover and raised puppies for the Seeing Eye. Lois was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Lambertville. She delivered several sermons on Faith, Love and Joy over the years. She was in the process of writing a book on Fruit of the Spirit. Lois was the wife of the late H. Robert Mousley, the daughter of the late John R. and Elizabeth McPherson Bush and the sister of the late John R. Bush, Jr. and Elizabeth Robblee. She is survived by her sons and their families Keith Mousley and his wife Laurie of Rochester, NY and their sons Kallie Jared and Kody Joshua Mousley; Karl Mousley of Norristown, PA and Kirk and his wife Tracey of Harleysville, PA and their daughter Kirsten Edith Mousley, as well as several nieces and nephews and an extended family of students and teachers whose lives were touched by Lois. A celebration of Lois’s life will be scheduled at a future date. Donations in Lois’s memory may be made to the First Baptist Church of Lambertville, 50 Rocktown-Lambertville Road, Lambertville, NJ 08530. Arrangements are under the direction of the Van Horn-McDonough Funeral Home, 21 York St., Lambertville, NJ 08530 (vhmfh.com
).