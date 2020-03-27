|
|
Lori Ann (Phifer) Schmitz peacefully departed this earth and went to her eternal home on March 25, 2020; she was 61 years old. Born November 4, 1958 to her parents, Fran and Bob Phifer; she was grateful to them for a wonderful childhood and upbringing. Gentle, loving and kind; she was also a competitive athlete. Lori enjoyed the simple pleasures in life: watching the sunset with her husband on their back deck, going to Lewes Delaware, sitting on the beach, being with her family, flowers, and working in her garden. She loved her home, having friends over for lunch or dinner, and she was often told that she could make the simplest of things seem extra special. She married her husband and soulmate, Eric, less than a year after they met, and they shared life together for 35 years. Lori loved working with children; she worked at Easter Seals summer Camp Can-Do for 5 years which she always thought a very special experience. She attended North Penn High School and was a three-sport athlete. Lori then attended Kutztown University where she studied Speech and Language Therapy and played lacrosse and basketball. She started teaching and coaching at Wissahickon HS in the early 80’s, a time period she loved. Upon having children, she stopped teaching to stay home with them and be involved in their lives. During that time, she coached community basketball, and was actively involved in their school activities. After 17 years, she went back to teaching Special Education in the North Penn School District until retiring. An active member of Central Schwenkfelder Church, Lori taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and helped in event organizing. Lori demonstrated a strong faith which carried her through life. Those around her always said she was “strong” but she always knew it was her faith and hope in God, that helped her handle life’s situations. She was preceded in death by her mother, Fran Phifer and by her son, Stephen, whom she knew she would meet again. Lori will be missed by her husband, her father, her children Kris and Drew, along with their loved ones, Jess and Meg, her stepdaughter Jennifer and grandson Kian, her brothers and their wives, Jeff and Diane, and Chris and Carolyn, her in-laws Steve and Judi, and Joanne and Dan, and her many nieces and nephews. Lori will also be sadly missed but joyfully remembered by her neighbors, fellow congregants, and life-long friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Special Needs Trust of Darby Borgnis, 102 Oxford Road, Lansdale, PA 19446. Visitation and Service: Central Schwenkfelder Church, Worcester, PA on Sunday, July 5, 2020; 3pm. visitation followed by a memorial service and reception beginning at 4pm.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 29, 2020