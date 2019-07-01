|
Lorraine J. Sobel (nee Mahon) died June 29, 2019. Wife of the late Marvin Stanley Sobel. Mother of John McDonnell, Cindy (Gregg) Feinberg and Laurie Muehlbach Cummings Slotter (Ken Slotter). Sister of Annmarie Shupe. Grandmother of Brendan Feinberg (Marina Pardee), Casey (Mike) Keller, Ryan Muehlbach, Lauren McDonnell and Colbie Cummings. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services Tuesday 11 AM at the Roosevelt Memorial Park Mausoleum, 2701 Old Lincoln Highway, Trevose, Pa. 19053. Contributions in her memory may be made to a . Arrangements by Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael Sacks, Southampton, PA , www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Reporter on July 1, 2019