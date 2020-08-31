Louis P. Giuliano, Sr., 91, of Lansdale, died Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was the husband of the late Jean (Frey) Giuliano, who died in 1999. Born June 28, 1929 in Lansdale, he was a son of the late Gerald and Pearl (Santoro) Giuliano. Mr. Giuliano owned and operated Giuliano’s Deli, Lansdale, for many years, retiring at the age of 90. Earlier in life, he owned the Walnut Street Bar in Lansdale. Mr. Giuliano was a lifelong parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, a proud veteran of the US Air Force, and a dedicated member of the Lansdale Sons of Italy. Survivors include his children, Gerald L. Giuliano (Betty) of Pennsburg, Louis P. Giuliano, Jr. (Lisa) of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, James P. Giuliano (Diane) of Hatfield, and Deborah Husk (John) of Florida; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Josephine Giuliano and Gilda Giuliano, both of Lansdale; and a brother, Jerry Giuliano (Audrey) of Reading, MA. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Marie Stephens; granddaughter, Lisa Stephens; and brother, Nick Giuliano. Relatives and friends may call after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Church, 51 Lansdale Ave., Lansdale, followed by the Funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Mr. Giuliano’s memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309.



