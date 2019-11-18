|
Louis V. “Skip” Pauzano, 88, of Lansdale, died Sunday November 17, 2019 at Gwynedd Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Lansdale. He was the beloved husband of Anna M. (Pata) Pauzano for 63 years. Born June 17, 1931 in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Louis A. and Angelina (Manzo) Pauzano. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked for many years in sales with the former Standard Pipe and Supply and the former BBL Company. He was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Lansdale and was an Honorary 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. Surviving with his wife are sons, Steven Pauzano, wife Nancy of Glenolden, and Robert Pauzano of Lansdale; grandchildren, Nick Pauzano, Joseph Pauzano, Christina Carr, and Angelina Pauzano; and niece, Jo Ann Prego. He was predeceased by his daughter-in-law Pamela Pauzano and a sister, Frances Frizziola. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Monday, November 25th at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale. Friends and family are invited to call from 9:00-11:00 AM prior to mass at the church. Interment in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 20, 2019