|
|
Louis Riccio, 103, of Cape May Courthouse, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at his residence on August 6, 2019. A devoted family man, his wife of 78 years, Angela (LaDuca), preceded him in death in 2016. They raised their two sons and a daughter in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, where Lou frequently worked three jobs. They retired to Palm Harbor, Florida, where Lou became an avid golfer, and in later years often shot his age. He loved gardening and kept Angie busy cooking and canning the bounty of his "green thumb". Lou is a veteran of World War II, serving in the Navy Seabees in the Pacific Theater. He spent time in the Philippines and helped build Quonset huts in what is now Bejing, China. He is survived by his son Louis M. (Linda), son Richard (Nora Pat), daughter Sara (William), 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 51 Lansdale Ave., Lansdale, PA, where the family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10 AM in Church prior to Mass. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Golf Foundation. Arrangements are by Simcox-McIlvaine Funeral Home, in Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 11, 2019