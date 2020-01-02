|
Louise Clemens (Delp) Detweiler, 85, of Souderton, PA; formerly of Telford, PA went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Souderton Mennonite Homes.
She was the wife of the late Paul F. Detweiler for 44 years. Louise was born in Harleysville, PA to the late Paul & Eva (Clemens) Delp.
She is survived by two daughters, Reita Detweiler of Lansdale, PA, Kate Detweiler Cutsinger & Alan of Escondido, CA; two sons, Philip Detweiler & Diane of Telford, PA, Christopher Detweiler & Amy of Ottsville, PA; eight grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; a brother, Harley Delp & Verna of Souderton, PA; a sister, Pauline Godshall of Lansdale, PA; and two sisters-in-laws, Sarah Delp of Lansdale, PA & Diana Delp of Harleysville, PA.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Souderton Mennonite Church, 105 W. Chestnut St., Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, followed by a funeral service at 4:00 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Souderton Mennonite Church 105 W. Chestnut St. Souderton, PA 18964 or Living Branches Foundation, Souderton Mennonite Agape Fund 275 Dock Drive Lansdale, PA 19446 or Mennonite Heritage Center, P.O. Box 82, Harleysville, PA 19438.
Arrangements by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.andersfh.com
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 21, 2019