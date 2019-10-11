The Reporter Obituaries
|
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Lydia Rey Obituary
Lydia Esther Rey, 75, of Keller, TX and formerly of Hatfield, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Roberto Rey, who died in 2012. Born October 21, 1943 in Naguabo, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Eusebio and Santa (Vega) Lebron. A loving and caring woman, Lydia was a wonderful mother and excellent grandmother. She always saw the good in people, and if she learned of someone in need, she helped. She didn’t have to know you to add you to her long prayer list or to make you one of her cheesecakes, strawberry shortcakes, or pastelillos. Lydia was a longtime parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church who enjoyed volunteering during adoration and the school festival. Prior to retiring, she worked at Lowe’s in Montgomeryville where she was acknowledged for her fundraising for amongst other successes. Before the company transferred, she worked at Allegro MicroSystems where she made many lifelong friends. She will be sorely missed. She is survived by her children, Lisa Rey-Dodge (Abran), and Robert A. Rey; and two grandchildren, Rachel and Lauren Dodge. Relatives and friends may call after 9:30 a.m. November 23, 2019 at St. Stanislaus Church, 51 Lansdale Ave., Lansdale, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, please donate blood, provide a meal for someone in need, or support the Breathing Room Foundation. Lydia would love that!
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 14, 2019
