Lynne M. (Baker) Phillips, age 57, of Harleysville, passed away unexpectedly on December 24, 2019. Born October 14, 1962 in Summit New Jersey, she was a daughter of Dorothy and the late George Baker. In addition to her mother, Dorothy, she is survived by her children Tiffany Shade and her husband Douglas, Ashley Finney and her husband Jason, Hillary Phillips; grandchildren Harper, Grayson, Londyn and Campbell Shade, Ava Jane Finney; siblings Dale Baker and his wife Karin, Kristin Vollmer and her husband George. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Calvary Church, 820 PA-113, Souderton, PA 18964, where the family will greet guests from 10:00 – 10:45 AM. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.williamsbergeykoffel.com.
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 30, 2019