M. Elaine Bell
M. Elaine (Kanouse) Bell, of the Peter Becker Community, age 91, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. She was the wife of the late William J. Bell, with whom she shared 38 years of marriage until his death in 2010. She was formerly married to David M. Woodland, who died in 1969. Elaine is survived by her daughter Nancy, wife of Christopher Pheil of Sanatoga; 2 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to Sanctuary United Methodist Church, 1346 E. Prospect Ave., North Wales, PA 19454. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale

Published in The Reporter from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
