NORTH WALES - Madolyn M. (Michel) Marvel, 89 and Charles E. Marvel, 88 beloved residents of North Wales for over thirty years, passed peacefully on March 6 and May 12, 2019, respectively. They were surrounded by family and friends. Married on Nov. 23, 1974, they were a couple who loved to laugh, and enjoyed life to the fullest. They travelled together, spent winters in St. Petersburg, FL, socialized with friends and family, ate weekly with the regulars at their favorite local restaurants, and were beloved members of Faith Lutheran Church in Montgomeryville. Charles, a Navy veteran and a Mason, member of the Hiram Lodge #81. He retired from the Chalfont-New Britain Township Joint Sewage Authority. After retirement he remained active as a part-time grounds’ keeper at a local golf club. He loved golf and everything about it. Charles enjoyed making people laugh, especially. his wife, Madolyn. Madolyn had a number of office jobs in her youth including bookkeeping responsibilities. She was a member of the local chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. Madolyn loved children. She provided in-home childcare and later was a beloved member of the infant care team at Rainbow World Daycare in Chalfont for over 10 years. She was also known for her lovely handwork, such as embroidery, cross stitch and ceramics. Madolyn was ultimately loved by all who knew her, personally or professionally. Charles is survived by two daughters, and one grandchild. Madolyn is survived by her brother, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. The family wishes to thank the hospice team at Doylestown Hospital for their loving care and support of Charles and Madolyn.
Published in The Reporter on June 20, 2019