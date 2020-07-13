1/1
Mae (Landis) Bechtel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mae (Landis) Bechtel, 93, of Souderton, PA, passed away July 10, 2020. She was the wife of the late Charles T. Bechtel; mother of the late Scott C. Bechtel; grandmother of Casey B. Bechtel and wife Kara, and Daine S. Bechtel; mother-in-law of Monda Bechtel; and sister of Shirley Frederick, the late Jean Landis, the late Howard Landis, Jr., and the late Paul Landis. Relatives and friends are invited to her graveside service at 11am on July 18, at Silverdale Brethren in Christ Cemetery, 165 W. Main St., Silverdale, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Souderton Brethren in Christ Church, 494 Cherry Road, Souderton, PA 18964. Her complete obituary can be read at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporterOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved