Mae (Landis) Bechtel, 93, of Souderton, PA, passed away July 10, 2020. She was the wife of the late Charles T. Bechtel; mother of the late Scott C. Bechtel; grandmother of Casey B. Bechtel and wife Kara, and Daine S. Bechtel; mother-in-law of Monda Bechtel; and sister of Shirley Frederick, the late Jean Landis, the late Howard Landis, Jr., and the late Paul Landis. Relatives and friends are invited to her graveside service at 11am on July 18, at Silverdale Brethren in Christ Cemetery, 165 W. Main St., Silverdale, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Souderton Brethren in Christ Church, 494 Cherry Road, Souderton, PA 18964. Her complete obituary can be read at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com