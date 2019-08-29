The Reporter Obituaries
Margaret Mary Bouffard, MD, 66 of Telford, PA formerly of Flemington, NJ, died on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, September 3 at the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford, PA 18969 and again on Wednesday, September 4 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1601 Derstine Rd., Hatfield, PA 19440 from 9-9:45 AM, where a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 AM. Interment will be in Limerick Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association www.alsa.org and Operation Smile www.operationsmile.org For more information and to send online condolences to the family please visit www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 30, 2019
