Margaret Z. Dawson, 92, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Dock Woods Community, Lansdale. She was the wife of the late Joseph J. Dawson. Born January 19, 1928 in Rochester, NY, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Louise (Ehrenfried) Zeller. Margaret was raised in Philadelphia and was a graduate of Olney High School. She attended Philadelphia College of Art prior to getting married and raising a family. Art was a lifelong passion as was her family. Margaret was a member of the Greater Norristown Art League where she taught watercolor painting for over 30 years. Her watercolors can be found gracing the walls of many homes in Montgomery County and around the world. Surviving are her children, Kathy Dawson Guerin (John) of North Wales, Wendy Posey (Franklin) of Lynchburg, VA, and Jeffrey Dawson (Joni) of North Wales; her brother, Alfred Zeller Jr.; 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 10, 2020