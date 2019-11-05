|
Margaret (Bill) Gilkey, 101, of Worcester passed away Monday November 4, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of the late William P. Gilkey who passed away in 1974. Born December 20, 1917, in Pitman, NJ, she was the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Nutt) Bill. She was a graduate of Pittman High School class of 1935. Mrs. Gilkey was the first female police dispatcher in the United States working with the Pittman Borough for 14 years. After moving to Pennsylvania she was employed as a secretary with G. & W. H. Corson, Inc., in Plymouth Meeting until her retirement in 1983. She was an avid bird lover who’s feeders were never empty. She also adopted many stray cats over the years and will be greatly missed by BD cat, her most current rescue. She is survived by her nieces, Deborah Koch, and Jacqueline Gilkey; her nephews Frank Husband, and Steve Gilkey; her cousins, George Armstrong, Barbara Andrews, Irene Hinkle; and her very good friends Nancy Grater, Joan Entaman, Marilyn and Kenneth Deatelhauser, and Peter and Diane Clemens. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service at 1 PM on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Skippack Pike at Cedars Rd. Skippack. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the Montgomery County S.P.C.A. 19 E. Ridge Pike, PO Box 222, Conshohocken, PA 19428-0222. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 6, 2019