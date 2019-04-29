|
Margaret K. Godschall, 88, a longtime resident of Lansdale and North Wales, passed away on April 25, 2019 at Souderton Mennonite Homes in Souderton, PA. She was the beloved wife of the late Newell F. Godschall, Sr., who preceded her in death in 2015. Born August 18, 1930 in Norristown, PA she was the daughter of the late Walter and the late Margaret (nee McCann) Hemmerle. Margaret had been a Homemaker for many years, and was a longtime member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in North Wales, and she will always be remembered as a loving wife and mother. She is survived by her sons, Newell F. Godschall, Jr. (Cheryl), of Souderton, and Karl W. Godschall (Patti), of Telford. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Souderton Mennonite Homes, 207 W. Summit Street, Souderton, PA 18964 where her Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to a Veterans Charity of the donor’s choice, and would be deeply appreciated by her family. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale, PA 19446. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on May 1, 2019