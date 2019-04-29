The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Godschall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Godschall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Godschall Obituary
Margaret K. Godschall, 88, a longtime resident of Lansdale and North Wales, passed away on April 25, 2019 at Souderton Mennonite Homes in Souderton, PA. She was the beloved wife of the late Newell F. Godschall, Sr., who preceded her in death in 2015. Born August 18, 1930 in Norristown, PA she was the daughter of the late Walter and the late Margaret (nee McCann) Hemmerle. Margaret had been a Homemaker for many years, and was a longtime member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in North Wales, and she will always be remembered as a loving wife and mother. She is survived by her sons, Newell F. Godschall, Jr. (Cheryl), of Souderton, and Karl W. Godschall (Patti), of Telford. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Souderton Mennonite Homes, 207 W. Summit Street, Souderton, PA 18964 where her Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to a Veterans Charity of the donor’s choice, and would be deeply appreciated by her family. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale, PA 19446. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Download Now