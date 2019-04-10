|
|
Margaret G. “Marge” Harper, 84, a lifelong resident of Lansdale, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 in Elm Terrace Gardens. Born in Norristown in 1934, she was the only daughter of the late John W. & Margaret T. (Hallman) Harper. Relatives and friends may attend graveside funeral services on Tuesday, April 16 at 10:00 a.m. in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler. Please meet at the bell tower by 9:45 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 11, 2019