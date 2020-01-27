The Reporter Obituaries
Margaret Johnson Obituary
Margaret G. Johnson, of Harleysville, formerly of Lawncrest, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Charles A. Johnson. Born December 30, 1934 in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Margaret T. (Alexy) Sperling. Margaret adored baking and decorating, and was a low key perfectionist. These talents made her the finest hostess. Margaret loved her family more than anything. She enjoyed supporting their endeavors, no matter what they wanted to do. Along with her husband, Charles, she is survived by two children, Charles F. Johnson (Pat) and Denise D. Stiess; five grandchildren, Kristen Stiess, William Stiess, Brian Johnson, Laura Johnson, and Anne Johnson; two sisters, Elaine Ploppert (Hugh) and Doris Karacsony (Peter); and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. at Corpus Christi Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, with the funeral mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Margaret’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://www.alz.org/.
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 28, 2020
