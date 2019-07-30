|
Margaret H. Moyer, age 99, of Souderton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Elwyn L. Moyer with whom she shared over 63 years of marriage. Born August 5, 1919 in Telford, she was a daughter of the late Abram L. and Susie N. (Freed) Moyer. Margaret was a lifelong member of Rockhill Mennonite Church (now Ridgeline Community). She was a member of the Gideons Ladies Auxiliary. She was involved in the Sewing Circle and sang in the Church Choir. She was also a member of Life with God radio broadcast chorus for many years. She was employed at Standard Terry Mills in Souderton and also in her later years at Jostens in Telford. She volunteered for many years at Care and Share Shoppes. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, baking, cooking and freezing vegetables from the family garden. She is survived by children Harleigh Moyer and his wife Jean, of Stevens, PA, Elaine Clemmer, of Souderton, Judy Kolb and her husband John, of Goshen, IN, Sylvia Derstine and her husband Glenn, of Souderton, E. Bruce Moyer and his wife Roberta, of Indian Trail, NC; 55 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 9 great - great grandchildren; sisters Susie Moyer, of Sellersville, Virginia Bergey and her husband Chester of Redlands, CA; son-in-law James Derstine and his wife Kay, of Souderton. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by infant daughter Carol, daughter Fern Derstine; sons-in-law Harley Souder and Norman Clemmer; brother Steward Heebner and his wife Myrtle; brother-in-law Howard Moyer; granddaughter Renita Gail Derstine. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Souderton Mennonite Homes, 207 W. Summit Street, Souderton. A private interment took place at Rockhill Mennonite Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Margaret’s name may be made to Souderton Mennonite Homes Agape Fund at the address above. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.williamsbergeykoffel.com.
Published in The Reporter on July 31, 2019