Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory - Souderton
130 East Broad Street
Souderton, PA 18964
(215) 723-2300
Margaret Patterson
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
3:00 PM
Dock Woods Community Chapel
275 Dock Drive
Lansdale, PA
Margaret Patterson Obituary
Margaret Lillian (Moellenbrock) Patterson, 86, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania; formerly of Hendersonville, NC & Columbia, SC died February 22, 2020 at Dock Terrace. She was the wife of Robert Lee Patterson. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 3:30 pm at Dock Woods Community Chapel, 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale, Pennsylvania 19446, followed by an informal visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to: The Alzheimer’s Association, Home Office, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicaago, IL 60601 Arrangements are by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, PA 18964. Visit www.andersfh.com to send online condolences.
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 25, 2020
