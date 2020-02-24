|
|
Margaret Lillian (Moellenbrock) Patterson, 86, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania; formerly of Hendersonville, NC & Columbia, SC died February 22, 2020 at Dock Terrace. She was the wife of Robert Lee Patterson. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 3:30 pm at Dock Woods Community Chapel, 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale, Pennsylvania 19446, followed by an informal visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to: The Alzheimer’s Association, Home Office, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicaago, IL 60601 Arrangements are by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, PA 18964. Visit www.andersfh.com to send online condolences.
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 25, 2020