Margery G. Righter, a resident of North Wales, formerly of Chalfont, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was 91. Born in Norristown, Margery grew up in Lansdale. She was the daughter of H. Stuart and Helen Hitner. Margery was the devoted wife of Lindley“Bud” Righter who pre-deceased her. She is survived by her sons, Robert (Kathleen) and Ronald (Juliet);she was the beloved Mommom to Kaitlin, Sarah, Matthew (Allison) and Emily (Daniel); and was the beloved Great Mommom to Mikaela Righter; her sister-in-law Joan Hitner and nephew Frank Bachteler. Margery worked at U-Haul for 25 years. She had a passion for music, sports, and supporting the war veterans. She was known for her quick wit, her selfless kind spirit, and her consistent encouragement to family and friends. Anyone who knew Margery loved her and was the richer for it. The family would like to thank the people from Park Creek Memory Care Center and BAYADA Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion over the past year. Due to the recent health pandemic, all services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be directed to the Alzheimer’s Foundation at alzfdn.org; St. John's UCC, 500 Main Street, Lansdale, PA 19446 or at woundedwarriorproject.org. To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website listed below. Scanlin Funeral Home, Chalfont, PA www.scanlinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 7, 2020