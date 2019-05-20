|
Maria deLourdes Franco, beloved wife and mother passed on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the age of 82. Known to her closest friends and family as “Mama LuLu”. Born in 1936 in Lisbon, Portugal she moved to the U.S. with her husband and daughter in 1973. She was a long-time resident of Lansdale and a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church. Maria was a professional seamstress from an early age until she retired. Maria was a breast cancer survivor who loved life, good food and socializing, and loved by everyone who met her. Maria is survived by her husband of 56 years of marriage, Jose Franco; her daughter, Clara Healey and son-in-law, Bill Healey, of Hatfield There will be a viewing starting 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale, PA 19446, with the Prayer Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Maria may be made to the , 480 Norristown Road, Suite 150, Blue Bell, PA 19422. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on May 21, 2019