The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William R. May Funeral Home
142 North Main Street
North Wales, PA 19454
(215) 699-3442
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Kohlman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Kohlman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marian Kohlman Obituary
Marian Regina Kohlman (Brasch), (91), of Maytown, PA, formerly of Lebanon and Lansdale, PA, died April 15. She was born in 1927 in North Wales, PA, the youngest daughter of John and Anna Brasch. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert T. Kohlman in 2012. They had celebrated 61 years of marriage. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-laws, Robert C. Kohlman and Andrea Taylor of Lancaster, PA., and William and Susan Kohlman of Maynard, MA. She was also survived by five granddaughters; Kacey Moore and husband Ben of Elkins Park, PA., Kara Barr and husband Zach of Orlando, FL., Katrina Salvati and husband Jim of North Chelmsford, MA, Annamarie Kohlman of Maynard, MA, and Kelly Kohlman of New York City, NY. In addition, she was survived by four great-grandchildren, Kensie and Ryder Barr and Keller and Juliet Moore. She was preceded in death by six brothers and three sisters, John, George, Francis, Laurence, Anna, Joseph, Paul, Anna Bencker and Josephine; all of North Wales. Marian graduated from North Wales High School in 1945 and from the Lansdale School of Business in 1946. She retired along with her husband from the Philadelphia Electric Company in 1989. She was a member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lebanon, PA. Viewing hours will be on April 23rd at 10:00 am in the St Rose of Lima Church, North Wales; followed by her funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery following the Mass. William R. May Funeral Home Glenside~North Wales www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William R. May Funeral Home
Download Now