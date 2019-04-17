|
Marian Regina Kohlman (Brasch), (91), of Maytown, PA, formerly of Lebanon and Lansdale, PA, died April 15. She was born in 1927 in North Wales, PA, the youngest daughter of John and Anna Brasch. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert T. Kohlman in 2012. They had celebrated 61 years of marriage. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-laws, Robert C. Kohlman and Andrea Taylor of Lancaster, PA., and William and Susan Kohlman of Maynard, MA. She was also survived by five granddaughters; Kacey Moore and husband Ben of Elkins Park, PA., Kara Barr and husband Zach of Orlando, FL., Katrina Salvati and husband Jim of North Chelmsford, MA, Annamarie Kohlman of Maynard, MA, and Kelly Kohlman of New York City, NY. In addition, she was survived by four great-grandchildren, Kensie and Ryder Barr and Keller and Juliet Moore. She was preceded in death by six brothers and three sisters, John, George, Francis, Laurence, Anna, Joseph, Paul, Anna Bencker and Josephine; all of North Wales. Marian graduated from North Wales High School in 1945 and from the Lansdale School of Business in 1946. She retired along with her husband from the Philadelphia Electric Company in 1989. She was a member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lebanon, PA. Viewing hours will be on April 23rd at 10:00 am in the St Rose of Lima Church, North Wales; followed by her funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery following the Mass. William R. May Funeral Home Glenside~North Wales www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 22, 2019