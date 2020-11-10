1/1
Marianne S. O'Brien
Marianne S. O’Brien, 77, of Lansdale PA, and formerly of Atlantic City, departed this earthly life and went onto her eternal paradise on November 4th with her family closely alongside her. Marianne was born in Atlantic City, NJ on May 31, 1943 to the late Mary Campbell Stopfer and Kenneth R. Stopfer. She attended Our Lady Star of the Sea grammar school and graduated from Holy Spirit High School. She earned her associates degree from Mount Aloysius College and her Bachelor of Science degree from Temple University. The only thing Marianne loved more than her children and grandchildren was spending long days on the beach in the summers and watching her grandchildren’s sports games. She loved to spend time knitting and the many unique blankets she created are still being used by her family to this day. “Mimi” could not only dish it out but she could take whatever came her way, which is what made her such an enjoyable presence to be around. She loved her children and grandchildren fiercely and there was not a single thing she wouldn’t sacrifice for her family. Marianne had a presence at any family event or gathering whether she attended or not. For 40 years Marianne was married to the love of her life and soul mate, J. Thomas (G-Tom) O’Brien, who passed away in 2009. She was also predeceased by her sister Marie Stopfer (Patricia B. Schoeler) of West Orange NJ. She leaves behind her children Kenneth (Denise) of Center Valley PA, William of Glassboro, Meghan (Jeff Kirkland) of Lansdale PA, Thomas (Kathy) of Ventnor & Satellite Beach FL, Dorothy Griggs (Michael) of Galloway NJ, and stepson Leo Flasch. She leaves behind her adored grandchildren Kaitlyn and Liam O’Brien, Grace O’Brien, George and Sean Higgins, Rachael & Carla O’Brien, Michael, Kelly, Patrick & Andrew Griggs, Courtney & Dayna Flasch. Also, her brother-in law, Dennis O’Brien (Pat) of Somers Point; and many loved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: OCRA, Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, NY 10122 give.ocrahope.org Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.

Published in The Reporter from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
