Marie Catherine Poley, 66, of Strasburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Born in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Ralph G. and Marie C. (McNelis) Woodland. Marie is survived by her husband Alan G. Poley, of Strasburg. They were married on August 19, 1972. In addition to her husband Alan, she is survived by three daughters, Cristi Getz, wife of Michael, of Leola, Camie Miller, of Strasburg, Coleen Frazier, wife of Daniel, of Lancaster, eleven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and a sister Carol Berkey, wife of David, of Pottstown. She was preceded in death by a brother, Karl Woodland. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11AM at Highland Baptist Church 1 E. Highland Rd. Parkesburg, PA 19365. A visitation will be held from 10AM-11AM at the church. After the memorial service there will be a light luncheon to follow. Interment will be held on Monday, June 24th at 11AM at Limerick Garden of Memories 44 Swamp Pike Limerick, PA 19468. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Highland Baptist Church. To send condolences, visit BachmanSnyder.com Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory Strasburg, PA 717.687.7644
Published in The Reporter on June 18, 2019