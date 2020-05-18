Marie Cavanaugh (nee Neale) of North Wales passed away from complications of cancer on May 16, 2020 at the age of 81. She is survived by her husband of 60 yrs., Clifford E. Cavanaugh Jr., three children; Marie Lynn Zbyszinski (Louis), James Cavanaugh (Beth) and Linda Bradbury (Paul); five grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one brother, Gerald T. Neale. Born in South Philadelphia, Marie was co-president of the first co-ed graduating class of South Philadelphia High School. After moving to Norristown Marie became an active in Montgomery County Republican politics for many years; working as a key staff member for a number of elected officials, as a committee woman, Area Leader and Jury Commissioner. She was an avid reader and wrote numerous articles for local newspapers. Due to the Covid19 pandemic, services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. William R. May Funeral Home Glenside~North Wales www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Reporter from May 18 to May 21, 2020.