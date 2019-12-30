|
|
Marie Lawrence-Green, 95, of Lansdale, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Lawrence (married 37 years) and the late Edward J. Green (married 6 years). Born April 30, 1924 in New York City, she was a daughter of the late Patrick and Lillian (McIlmurray) McCoo. Survivors include two children, Tom Lawrence (Nancy) of Harleysville and Lisa Lawrence Diehl (David Diehl) of Oley, three grandchildren, Tom Lawrence III (Athena), Brian, and Sean; and a large extended family. Marie was preceded in death by her two daughters, Carol Ann and Christine Lawrence; and a sister, Anna P. Lacey. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Dock Woods Community Chapel, 275 Dock Woods Drive, Lansdale, with the memorial service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marie’s name can be made to Living Branches Benevolent Care Fund, https://livingbranches.org/donate. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 31, 2019