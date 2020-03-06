|
Marilyn J. Wagner, 86, passed away peacefully on February 23rd at Phoebe Richland where she had been a resident for the past year. Marilyn was born on June 27, 1933 in Royal Oak, Mi to Lyle and Helen Newberry. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1951 and married her high school sweetheart, Jim Wagner, in 1954. She spent her early adult life raising her family in Michigan until she moved to Colmar, PA in 1970 where she lived until 2018. Marilyn was a dedicated member of St. Stanislaus Church where she and Jim volunteered in many areas over the years. She worked at Lansdale Catholic High School for 30 years in various capacities. All four of her boys attended Lansdale Catholic High School and she was a regular attendee at LC sporting events. Known by family as Pudge, mom and nanny, she focused most of her time caring for both her immediate and extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Jim; brother James (Margaret) Newberry; sisters Barbara (James) Keegan and Patricia (Jerry) Painter. Surviving are her children John and his wife Jeaninne of Durham, NC; Fred and his wife Helen of Bethlehem, PA; Jim and his wife Pattie of Harleysville, PA; Mike and his wife Angie of Mertztown, PA; grandchildren Dawn, Christin, Colleen, Matt, Genni, Suzie and Maggie; great grandchildren Lucas and Miles; and the many of the extended family that she loved as her own. All family and friends are invited to attend a memorial mass on Saturday, March 7th ,12:30 pm at St. Stanislaus Church, 51 Lansdale Ave., Lansdale, PA. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Coalition at www.multiplesystematrophy.org/donate-now.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 7, 2020